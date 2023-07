In recent violence,

Two children were wounded when old explosives blew up in Basra.

In Kirkuk, a bodyguard was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Security forces killed five militants during operations near Alton Kupri.

An apparent car bomb killed a former Kurdish intelligence officer in Dohuk.

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left six dead,

A Turkish soldier was killed in a helicopter accident.