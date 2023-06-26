Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed in the latest violence:

Operations in Turklan left one soldier and three militants dead.

Four P.K.K. guerrillas were killed during Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.