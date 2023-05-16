Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and seven were wounded in the latest violence:

An airstrike on Wadi al-Shay left six militants dead.

A Turkish drone killed three and wounded another member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Sinjar.

One Iraqi soldier was wounded, and two militants were killed during an attack in Gwer.

Security forces killed a militant in Nimrud.

Security forces in Qayara killed a militant.

In Baghdad, a grenade wounded three people.

Two people were wounded during an attack in Maysan

Also, 78 people found in a mass grave near Mosul in 2017 were reburied in Najaf. DNA was used to identify the victims.