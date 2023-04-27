Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and another 16 were wounded in the latest violence:

In Sulemaniya province, at least one person was killed, and two more were wounded this week, when old landmines were triggered.

A landmine killed one person and wounded another in Basra.

A bullet-riddled body was found in Mussayab.

Six people were wounded in a blast in Tal Afat.

In Baghdad, a grenade wounded three people.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Sadr City.

An attack in Maysan province, wounded two people.