Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and 10 were wounded in the latest violence:

Near Muqdadiya, an armed attack and roadside bomb killed six people and wounded three others.

A bomb blast in Kirkuk killed a former official from a Turkman political party.

In Baghdad, a shooting left left one dead and two wounded in the Jisr Diyala area. A grenade wounded three people. Two people were wounded in a shooting. A second dumped body was found.

A dumped body was found in Qayara.

An unidentified body was discovered in Sadr City.

Gunmen in Khalis killed a man.