Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and 10 were wounded in the latest violence:
Near Muqdadiya, an armed attack and roadside bomb killed six people and wounded three others.
A bomb blast in Kirkuk killed a former official from a Turkman political party.
In Baghdad, a shooting left left one dead and two wounded in the Jisr Diyala area. A grenade wounded three people. Two people were wounded in a shooting. A second dumped body was found.
A dumped body was found in Qayara.
An unidentified body was discovered in Sadr City.
Gunmen in Khalis killed a man.