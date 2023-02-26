Iraq Daily Roundup: 31 Killed

At least 31 people were killed, and five were wounded in the latest violence:

Security forces killed 17 ISIS members in Akashat.

An airstrike killed five militants in Salah ad Din province.

A ISIS attack near Heet left four tribal fighters dead.

The bodies of three shepherds were found in Sinjar.

In Baghdad, a soldier killed a civilian. A hand grenade wounded three people, including a child, at their home. A dumped body was found.

A bomb injured a civilian in Badush.

A civilian was wounded in a blast near Khanaqin.