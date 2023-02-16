Iraq Daily Roundup: 22 Killed

At least 22 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

Three soldiers were killed during an operation to clear ISIS elements in Tarmiya. Another five security members were wounded. Three militants were also killed.

A young man’s body was found in al-Teeb. He had been missing for several days and was shot to death.

In Baghdad a dumped body, bearing gunshot wounds, was found.

Airstrikes around Baghdad left 12 militants dead

Airstrikes killed two militants in Narin

Two people were wounded in an armed attack.