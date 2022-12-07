Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed and 24 were wounded in recent violence:

Three protesters were killed, and 20 were wounded during clashes in Nasariya. The protesters were demonstrating in support of an activist who was jailed for a tweet that insulted paramilitary groups.

Two militiamen were killed in Jurf al-Nasr. Clashes had erupted during an ISIS clearing operation, when a suicide bomber blew himself up. Two more militiamen were wounded. Another militant was killed.

A man was shot dead in Mosul.

Two Kurdish farmers were injured trying to stop resettled Arab Iraqis from using their land.

Eight militants were killed in an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains.