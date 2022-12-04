Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed and six were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes, against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets, killed two civilians and wounded three more who were hunting on Asos Mountain. One civilian is still missing.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed one person and wounded another.

An old bomb killed a child in Zalaya.

The body of a man who was beaten to death was discovered in Alton Kupri.

A bomb planted on agricultural land in Jurf al-Nasr wounded two militiamen when it exploded.