Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

Four soldiers were beheaded after an attack in Debs.

A roadside bomb killed a militia commander and wounded six others in the Hamrin Mountains.

A dumped body was found in Qayara.

In Qara Tapa, a militiaman was wounded while trying to disarm a bomb.

Also, Turkey launched retaliatory strikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq and Syria. A full tally of the fatalities has not been released, but at least 89 locations were attacked.

Five P.K.K. members were killed during Turkish operations in Iraq late last week.