Iraq Daily Roundup: 24 Killed

At least 24 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in recent violence:

A clash in Hatra left one militiaman dead and eight wounded as they attempted to storm an ISIS hideout. Seven militants were killed.

Three militants were killed by a helicopter strike in Nineveh.

In Baghdad, an unidentified body was found. A second body was discovered.

Militants wounded two soldiers during an attack in Tabj Basin.

Old explosives wounded two federal policemen in Wadi Zghitun.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed as many as seven guerrillas. Another four were also killed.

Turkish shelling injured one civilian in Zakho.