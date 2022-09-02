Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and seven more were wounded, in recent violence:

In Basra, clashes between the Saraya al-Salam and Asaib Ahl al-Haq militias left five dead. Several others were wounded. This clash is likely tied to recent protests in Baghdad and southern Iraq, as Saraya al-Salam is comprised of followers of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. These and five other deaths now bring the total of protest-related deaths to forty.

A suicide bomber in Rawah killed one soldier and wounded three more.

In Baghdad, an unidentified body was found.

An old mine wounded a man and his son in Kazis.

Mortars injured two people in Iskandariya.

Turkish army units observed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) movements in northern Iraq. Three guerrillas were killed in a firefight.