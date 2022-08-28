Iraq Daily Roundup: 32 Killed

At least 32 people were killed, and 18 were wounded, in recent violence:

Turkey reported killed nine guerrillas during an operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) forces in northern Iraq. Two of them were leaders.

In Baghdad, a woman’s dumped body was found. An attack left one person dead and five others wounded.

One person was killed when ISIS attacked shepherds in Laylan. Two others were wounded. One militant was killed. The dead shepherd is reported to have been a Peshmerga member.

A blast near Buhriz killed one soldier and wounded two others.

A woman and her son were shot to death in Bahktiari.

Near Daquq, an explosion killed a security member.

An unidentified body was found in Mosul.

Three people were wounded during an attack on a Baquba home.

A grenade attack in Husseiniya wounded two people.

A sniper wounded a policeman in Abbara.

A P.K.K. member was murdered in Kifri.

Four militants were killed, and two more were wounded in clashes near Hamrin Lake.

Militiamen killed four militants during an operation in Albu Saif.

Another four militants were killed in Khanaqin. Several more were injured.

In Kirkuk, militiamen killed one militant and wounded another.

Also, a bomb targeted an Australian diplomatic convoy in Baghdad. No casualties were reported.