At least five people were killed, and one was wounded, in the latest violence:

In Talalsus, mortars killed a child and wounded another.

An I.E.D. killed a security member in Baquba.

A suicide bomber blew himself up, when security forces prevented him from reaching Ashura pilgrims in Diyala. No other casualties were reported.

Turkish forces killed two guerrillas during an anti-Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) operation in northern Iraq.