Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Six Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least 15 people were killed, and five were wounded, in the latest violence. Six bodies were pulled from a mass grave:

A suspected Turkish drone attacked Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in the Mosul area, killing five people and wounding two more. It is unclear if the victims were civilians or guerrillas.

Five more P.K.K. were killed during an operation at an undisclosed location.

Two P.K.K. members were killed during an operation in Dohuk.

Clashes between Turkish forces and P.K.K. members left one Turkish soldier dead.

In Mosul, six bodies were recovered from underneath rubble; they likely died when Mosul was liberated from ISIS militants. In a separate incident, ISIS militants killed a soldier and wounded another at an army base.

In Tarmiya, security forces killed an ISIS militant wearing an explosives belt.

An old landmine maimed a teenager, who was leaving his Qazaniyah home to tend cattle. The landmine dates to the 1980s war with Iran.

A civilian was wounded during an attack in Samarra.