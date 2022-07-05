Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed

At least 14 people were killed, and six were wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkey announced the death of a Turkish servicemember during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Later, the death of a second soldier was reported.

Turkish operation left nine P.K.K. guerrillas dead in northern Iraq.

A female P.K.K. leader was killed during Turkish operations in Gara.

Security personnel killed two ISIS militants in Kirkuk.

A bomb in Sherwin wounded four militiamen.

Two servicemembers were wounded when a bomb exploded near Mosul.