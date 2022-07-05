Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed

At least 14 people were killed, and six were wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkey announced the death of a Turkish servicemember during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Later, the death of a second soldier was reported.
Turkish operation left nine P.K.K. guerrillas dead in northern Iraq.

A female P.K.K. leader was killed during Turkish operations in Gara.
Security personnel killed two ISIS militants in Kirkuk.

A bomb in Sherwin wounded four militiamen.

Two servicemembers were wounded when a bomb exploded near Mosul.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.