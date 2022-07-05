Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed

At least 14 people were killed, and six were wounded, in the latest violence:
Turkey announced the death of a Turkish
servicemember during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party
(P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Later, the death of a second
soldier was reported.
Turkish operation left nine P.K.K. guerrillas dead in northern Iraq.
A female P.K.K.
leader was killed during Turkish operations in Gara.
Security personnel killed two ISIS militants in Kirkuk.
A bomb in Sherwin wounded four militiamen.
Two servicemembers were wounded when a bomb exploded near Mosul.