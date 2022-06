At least four people were killed, and four were wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq left two guerrillas dead.

Gunmen killed a Yazidi man in Qahtaniyah.

A murdered man’s body was found in a Sirajiq orchard.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a sniper wounded two militiamen.

A policeman was wounded during an attack in Ashmiyat.

An old bomb in Kuwar wounded a woman when it exploded.