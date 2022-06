At least 16 people were killed, and one was wounded, in the latest violence:

Fighting between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left one soldier dead.

In Muqdadiya, a young man was shot to death.

Gunmen wounded a civilian in Badush.

Operations in the Tharthar Valley left eight militants dead.

Three ISIS militants were killed in an operation in Wadi al-Shay.

Three more militants were killed in Zab Taweelah.