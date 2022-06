At least 18 people were killed in the latest violence:

Security forces killed 13 militants over the last week. The operations took place in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Nineveh provinces.

Turkey claimed the lives of five guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during operation in northern Iraq.

In Islah, protesters stormed the electricity department after a power outage. They set fire to tires inside the building.