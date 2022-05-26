Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and three were wounded, in the latest violence:

Local authorities in Duhok blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for an artillery attack that killed two children and wounded two adult males in Ardanay.

A Turkish soldier was killed in a clash with PKK guerrillas in northern Iraq.

A PKK attack on Peshmerga forces in Amedi left one member with injuries.

Two militiamen were killed during an ISIS attack in Sherwin.

In Rashad, counter-terrorism forces killed three militants.

Two militants were killed by militia forces in Kirkuk.

A militant was killed in Mosul.