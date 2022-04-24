Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and 16 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Two federal policemen were killed, and two more were wounded during a security operation. A bomb exploded while they were combing the area around Dhuluiya.

An attack on a Rutba checkpoint left two civilians and two policemen with injuries.

In Baghdad, four civilians were injured in a shooting.

A militia commander was killed, and three other militiamen were wounded when a bomb exploded in a desert area of Anbar province.

In Sinjar, an old explosive was detonated and injured a civilian.

A bomb wounded a militiaman during an operation in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakr.)

Clashes in Dibis wounded one soldier.