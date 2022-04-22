Iraq Daily Roundup: 24 Killed, Including Turkish Soldiers

At least 24 people were killed, and sseven more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkey raised the number of casualties in operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. The totals for the week are now four dead Turkish soldiers and 45 dead PKK guerrillas. These fatality figures are higher by three Turkish soldiers and 15 guerrillas.

In Khanaqin, a roadside bomb killed two people and wounded three more. One Iraqi soldier was killed and four more were wounded in a separate attack on a nearby post.

A policeman was killed during an ISIS attack on a police post in Rashad.

An old bomb exploded in Shalamjah, killing two civilians.