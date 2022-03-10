Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed and another 11 were wounded in the latest violence:

A prominent activist was critically wounded during a demonstration in Babil. Bodyguards working for M.P. Suha al-Sultani were blamed for the attack. Five more demonstrators were lightly wounded.

Clashes in Baiji left two soldiers wounded and four militants dead.

An ISIS attack in Abbara left one policeman and one civilian with injuries.

Snipers injured a soldier at a checkpoint in Buhriz.

Security personnel killed two militants on Samarra Island.