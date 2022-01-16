Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

Four fishermen were shot to death near Samara. A fifth man was also shot but survived.

In Baghdad, a grenade was launched at the headquarters of the Taqaddum party. The blast wounded two security guards. The headquarters of the Azm party was also targeted, but no casualties were recorded. Also in Baghdad, two bombs targeting Kurdish banks in the Karrada district exploded, wounding two people. A security member was shot dead.

A six-year-old girl was wounded when old explosives were detonated in Badush.

Unidentified assailants attacked and wounded an activist in Nasariya.

A security guard was wounded on a highway between Diyala and Salah ad-Din provinces. He was traveling with two sheikhs who were likely the target of the attack.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb wounded a militiaman.