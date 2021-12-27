Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

Nine people were killed, and 16 more were wounded in recent violence:

A bombing at Hamrin Lake killed one soldier and wounded eight others. A second explosion wounded six more.

A Turkish airstrike against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) instead wounded a woman in Zakho. Rockets fell near a Turkish Base in Zerkan, but no casualties were reported.

An elderly man was wounded when an old bomb exploded in Qayara.

Four militants were killed in an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains.

Police in Tarfari killed two militants.

Two more militants were killed during an operation near Fatah.

Also, Islamic State militants released a kidnapping victim they had held captive since early July.