Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

Eight people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Salah ad Din, ISIS militants killed two militiamen and wounded four more. Two of the militants were wounded before fleeing.

A farmer was killed, and his brother was wounded during an armed attack in Washa.

Gunmen killed a teacher in Kirkuk. Also, an ISIS medic was wounded during an operation.

Five demonstrators were wounded when clashes between them and security personnel erupted in Nasariya. The security personnel are accused of shooting the demonstrators.

Three militants were killed during operations in Wadi Zayghoun.

An airstrike on Maita left one militant dead.