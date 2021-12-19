Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Militants attacked a healthcare facility in Abu Garma and killed its director.

A militiaman was killed in a class in Salah ad Din province.

Three policemen were wounded in Muqdadiya when ISIS militants attacked them.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb wounded a militiaman.

Airstrikes in the Saidiya area left two militants dead.

Security forces killed a militant in Eith.

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left three guerrillas dead.

Also, an infant was among 12 people who died in flash floods in the Erbil region.