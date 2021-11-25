Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and another three were wounded in recent violence:
A Turkish operation against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Gara and Qandil left six guerrillas dead.
A Peshmerga colonel and his companion were killed in a shooting Sulaymaniya.
An ISIS attack on Abbara left one militiaman dead and one civilian wounded.
A civilian was shot dead at a Samarra checkpoint.
One person was shot dead in Muqdadiya.
A dumped body was discovered in Shatrah.
Gunmen in Amara wounded a security member.
A government employee was wounded in a shooting in Abu Saida.
In Kirkuk, a militant was killed.