Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and another three were wounded in recent violence:

A Turkish operation against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Gara and Qandil left six guerrillas dead.

A Peshmerga colonel and his companion were killed in a shooting Sulaymaniya.

An ISIS attack on Abbara left one militiaman dead and one civilian wounded.

A civilian was shot dead at a Samarra checkpoint.

One person was shot dead in Muqdadiya.

A dumped body was discovered in Shatrah.

Gunmen in Amara wounded a security member.

A government employee was wounded in a shooting in Abu Saida.

In Kirkuk, a militant was killed.