Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and another nine were wounded in recent violence:

Two militiamen were killed, and five more were wounded, in a bombing near Kirkuk.

ISIS militants killed two fishermen and wounded three more at Zarga Lake.

In Hatra, militants killed a militiaman.

An ISIS attack in Adhaim left one soldier with an injury.

Turkish airstrikes killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in the Hakurk area. Four more were killed in Matina.

A suicide bomber was killed in Tarmiya.