Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and another 12 were wounded in recent violence:

A drone attack on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad left six security members wounded. Kadhimi was unhurt. Security forces deployed throughout Baghdad afterwards, and Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on the army to take control of the country. Militia groups, however, took to social media to mock what they said was a fake assassination attempt.

Elsewhere in Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead in Sadr City. A hand grenade tossed near a school in Abu Dsheer left two civilians with injuries.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb killed a militiaman.

A clash in Abbara wounded two security personnel.

Two civilians were wounded in a bomb blast in Hammam al-Alil.

Three militants were killed during an operation in a desert area of Anbar province.

Also, there was a rocket attack on a Turkish base in northern Iraq.