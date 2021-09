At least 12 people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

In Sulaimaniya, gunmen killed a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), who was 65-years-old.

A bomb wounded two people in Qayara.

An attack in Basra left one militiaman with injuries.

Three militants were killed during operations in Wadi Zghitoun.

Turkish forces killed six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Another two members were killed earlier this week.