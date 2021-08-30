Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and another 15 were wounded:

An explosion of unknown origin killed two children and wounded three more at an internally displaced refugee camp in Dohuk.

At a prison in Nasariya, the Iraqi state executed three people on terrorism charges. Terrorism trials in Iraq have been criticized as being unfair, with confessions being obtained through torture.

A civilian was killed in a blast in Daquq. Seven civilians and three security personnel were wounded.

Militants killed one border guard and wounded another in Akashat. A third guard is missing.

One person was killed, and another was kidnapped in Tal Afar.

In Dib, ISIS militants killed a police officer.

A bomb in Jurf al-Nasr wounded a militiaman.

Two ISIS leaders were killed during operations in Diyala.