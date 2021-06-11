Iraq Daily Roundup: One Killed; Nine Wounded

At least one person was killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish authorities claimed to have killed a senior P.K.K. official at a refugee camp in Makhmour. This is the second senior official killed in less than a week at the camp, which shelters Kurdish refugees from Turkey. Turkey also claims that the camp houses members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and that Turkey has the right to launch anti-P.K.K. operations there.

In Sheikh Saad, unknown assailants wounded seven protesters.

Two militants were wounded in Jurf al-Nasr when the bomb they were transporting blew up accidentally.