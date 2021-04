At least three people were killed, and 13 more were wounded:

In Abbara, a pair of bombs killed two civilians and a policeman; one policeman and seven civilians were wounded.

A roadside bomb targeting a Coalition convoy on a Babel province highway injured one Iraqi security guard when the bomb exploded.

A bomb in Hibhib wounded two people, including a policeman.

Near Tuz Khormato, a sniper wounded an Iraqi soldier.

A policeman was wounded during an ISIS attack in Tal al-Rab’a.