At least five people were killed, and five more were wounded:

A bomb blast in Amerli killed two security personnel. Another bomb killed a young shepherd.

One soldier was killed, and four were wounded, during an ISIS attack in the Jalawla area.

A young man was severely wounded in a bombing in Battishah. He lost both feet in the explosion.

In Dibs, a child was killed when he came across remnants of ISIS explosives, which blew up when he tampered with them.