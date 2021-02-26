Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Protests Spread

At least six people were killed, and 250 more wounded in recent violence:

In Nasariya, five deaths were reported during clashes between security forces and protesters on Friday. Also, the number of wounded in the last five days rose by another 249 people. At least 147 security personnel are among the injured.

Upon learning of the violence earlier this week, government officials in Baghdad ordered security forces to restrain themselves, but clashes remain ongoing, and demonstrations have spread to Diwaniya, Karbala, Najaf, and Wasit provinces.

Protesters want Dhi Qar Governor Nazem al-Waeli and other local officials removed over corruption allegations. Al-Waeli did resign on Friday; however, demonstrators rejected Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi, who was to be his replacement.

Gunmen wounded a member of parliament, Ghalib Mohammed, in Sulaimaniya.

Near Islah, airstrikes left one militant dead.