Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Executions Resume

At least nine people were killed, and 155 others were wounded in recent violence:

Six Iraqi men were executed in Nasariya, after being convicted on terrorism charges. Critics have urged the Iraqi government to cease executions until it can be ensured that trials are held fairly.

In Wasit province, authorities claim that 150 security personnel were wounded during demonstrations. Police also say that one protester was killed, and another was wounded by a fellow protester in these clashes.

The body of an activist was discovered, handcuffed, in a cemetery in Karbala.

Near Islah, an ISIS attack on a military post left one soldier dead.

Three protesters were wounded over the weekend in Nasariya.

In Qasim, an activist was wounded during an attack. Local police deny there was an attack.

Also, militia supporters of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr raided four homes in Najaf. The homes belong to activists critical of the militia groups and Sadr himself.