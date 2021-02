At least one person was killed, and six others were wounded in recent violence:

A federal policeman was killed during a mortar attack in Daquq. Two more were wounded.

Three demonstrators were wounded, possibly by bullets, during a protest in Nasariya.

An attack in Amiriyat al-Fallujah left one soldier with injuries.

In Najaf, the Iraqi Communist Party headquarters was attacked, but no casualties were reported.