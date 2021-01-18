Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed

At least 10 people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

At least nine people were killed during an attack on Shi’ite militias in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr). Iran blamed the United States for the attack; however, officials deny any U.S. involvement. Israel is also a suspect.

In Baghdad, an old bomb at a military base exploded accidentally and killed a soldier. One person was wounded during a bombing at a liquor store; it was one of at least three attacks against liquor stores today.

Author: Margaret Griffis

