Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed; Protests Turn Violent

At least seven were killed, and 112 were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes took place at a demonstration in Nasariya, where demonstrators called for the release of detained civil activist Ihsan al-Hilali, who was released. At least one policeman was killed, and about 40 security personnel were injured. Another person was killed, possibly a protester. About 71 protesters and others were wounded. After his release, al-Hilali called on the demonstrators to stand down.

A lieutenant colonel was stabbed to death at his home in Basra.

In Shatra, a lawyer/activist was murdered.

ISIS militants killed a militiaman in Sharaban.

A policeman was wounded during an ISIS attack in Abu Saida.