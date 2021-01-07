Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

One person was killed and three more were wounded when a bomb exploded in Tal Afar. The trio who had been trying to defuse the device. The men live in the area, but work for a British organization that remove mines and defuses explosives leftover after conflicts.

Gunmen killed a Kurdish man in Tuz Khormato who worked as a security guard at a local political office.

Old ordnance in Chamchamal killed a man when it exploded.

Near Daquq, an ISIS attack left one policeman with injuries.