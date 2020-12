Four people were killed in the latest violence:

Another well-known activist has been assassinated in Baghdad. Salah al-Iraqi was shot five times.

In Amara, gunmen killed a professor; Dr. Ahmed al-Sharif taught at al-Manara College. Separately, a sound bomb was thrown at the home of the president of Maysan University, but no casualties were reported.

Also, demonstrations in Nasariya resumed.

Two militants were killed in the Wadi Horan area.