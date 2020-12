Three people were killed, and eleven were wounded in the latest violence:

Three soldiers were wounded in an bombing in Nimrud.

Two bomb blasts in Hammam al-Alil wounded three people.

In Jalawla, two people were wounded during a sniper attack.

An activist was stabbed in Baghdad.

A bomb wounded a militiaman in Jurf al-Nasr.

In Buhriz, a bomb seriously injured a farmer.

Three militants were killed during an attack in Muqdadiya.