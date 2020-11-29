Iraq Daily Roundup: 18 Killed in Protests and Attacks

At least 18 people were killed, and 22 were wounded in the latest violence:

Weekend clashes in Nasariya left 12 more dead and another five wounded than previously reported.

Two people were beheaded near Shirqat. The two had been kidnapped, and their bodies were later found.

Near Rutba, one policeman was killed and four civilians were wounded.

A protester was killed and another was wounded when a car struck them in Kut. Another protester died after setting himself on fire.

A bomb killed one person and wounded another in Shoura.

An ISIS attack left six soldiers with injuries in Mita village.

In Hatra, three children were wounded when an explosive device was detonated.

Mortars wounded two civilians in Baaj.

Also, 104 people whose remains were found in mass graves in Sinjar have been identified. Local authorities transferred 359 sets of remains to Baghdad this year and last year for experts to try to identify.