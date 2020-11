At least 12 people were killed, and seven were wounded in the latest violence:

Seven security personnel were killed, and two more were wounded in an attack in Zawiya. Also, three civilians were killed. A roadside bomb exploded, killing the civilians. When first responders arrived, militants attacked them.

A bomb near Hammam al-Alil killed a soldier and wounded four more.

A civilian was shot dead in a rural area near Mosul.

In Sargalan, an ISIS attack left one soldier with injuries.