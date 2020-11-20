Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed in Attacks

At least 16 people were killed in the latest violence:

United Nations human rights experts fear that the Iraqi government will execute about 50 prisoners on Monday. The offenders were convicted on terrorism-related charges, but many of these trials appear to have been conducted unfairly. Iraq executed 21 convicts earlier this week, and another 21 during October. The U.N. wants a moratorium on executions.

Near Kirkuk, security forces killed 16 militants during operations in Wadi-Zghaiton and Wadi al-Khanaji.