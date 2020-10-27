Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Mass Grave Found

At least 12 people killed, and two more were wounded in the latest violence. Thirty were found in a mass grave:

A mass grave containing 30 bodies was found in Badush.

Near Muqdadiya, militants killed five people and wounded two more. All the victims were related. The first victim, a shepherd, was shot and his body was booby-trapped. Another bomb was planted nearby. The bombs exploded when his family tried to retrieve the first victim’s body.

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in Gara and Zab left six guerrillas dead.

Security forces killed a militant near Mandali.