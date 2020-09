A U.N. staffmember was murdered in Kirkuk. Dr. Ronald Santos was from the Philippines, and he was stabbed repeatedly. The motive is unknown. In a separate incident, militants kidnapped and killed an employee of the agriculture department.

A schoolguard was shot dead in Sinjar.

In Hilla, a civilian was shot dead while traveling by car.

Five militants were killed in Rutba, when the car they were booby-trapping exploded prematurely.

In Maizilah, security forces killed a militant.