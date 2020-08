At least seven people were killed and two were wounded in the latest violence:

In Basra, two women were killed and two more were wounded; one of the dead, Dr. Reham Yacoub was a well-known activist. Hours later, gunmen killed another activist and his fiancée.

Two bodies were discovered in Mosul.

Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) site in northern Iraq killed one civilian in Kani Masi.