Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among Eight People Killed

At least eight people were killed and four were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkish authorities reported that one Turkish soldier was killed, and two more were wounded while fighting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas at an undisclosed in northern Iraq. Five P.K.K. guerrillas were also killed. Two more militants were killed in an airstrike.

Iranian border guards critically wounded a shepherd in Zarawa.

Security personnel beat the assistant director at the Basra International Airport after he confronted them for violating rules.